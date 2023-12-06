BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Security forces kill terrorist in KP’s DI Khan: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 06 Dec, 2023 10:14pm

Security forces on Wednesday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of district Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman was sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It added that the said terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area.

According to ISPR, the security forces recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the killed terrorist.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.

Last month, security forces killed two terrorists in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

It further added the killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, Police, and innocent civilians.

