PML-N demands not power, but accountability: Nawaz Sharif

BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 07:51pm

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday said his party does not desire to form a government but accountability of those responsible for “destruction” of the country.

Speaking to a PML-N parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, the elder Sharif said the nation should be informed about who “plunged the country into chaos”.

Al-Azizia case: IHC says will hear Nawaz’s appeal on merit

He mentioned that facing challenges was inevitable for the leadership of the PML-N, and they aspire to put Pakistan on the path of progress, hoping that the country emerges from this crisis.

Nawaz Sharif emphasised that whoever enters the political arena should consider doing something for the country. However, he claimed, the country was handed over to those who didn’t know how to run the economy.

He also criticised the use of rhetoric about the state of Madina, stating that the person who only speaks verbally about the state of Madina has no real understanding of what the state of Madina was.

PML-N supremo highlighted the 190 million pounds corruption scandal as the biggest scandal and criticised the approval process, stating that the sealed envelope was shown, but it was never opened.

He quoted the Supreme Court, saying that the money belongs to Pakistan and should go there.

In his speech, he further commented on the increase in electricity prices, linking it to the mismanagement of the country’s finances.

Nawaz Sharif defended himself against allegations of not taking a salary from his son, as well as sending his party members to jail. He claimed that justice is finally being served to him after seven years, with the High Court acknowledging that bogus cases were fabricated against him.

Elections: PML-N, PML-Q reach understanding

Concluding his remarks, Nawaz Sharif asserted that those who label others as thieves are the biggest thieves themselves. He called for accountability for everyone, stating that these revelations should wake up the nation, and anyone responsible should be held accountable.

KU Dec 08, 2023 07:57pm
And what about his own accountability when he was asked about wealth beyond means? Pakistan is now considered as certified no country for honest people. Simply pathetic.
