BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.19%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.47%)
DFML 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
DGKC 80.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
FABL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.07%)
FCCL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 121.09 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.66%)
HUBC 122.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.69%)
PAEL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.79%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.28%)
PIOC 116.39 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.36%)
PPL 110.71 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.18%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
SSGC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.92%)
TELE 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.4%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.21%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 104.2 (1.59%)
BR30 23,568 Increased By 358.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 64,718 Increased By 800.4 (1.25%)
KSE30 21,594 Increased By 242.4 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Al-Azizia case: IHC says will hear Nawaz’s appeal on merit

  • Nawaz appears before the IHC
BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 04:14pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced on Thursday that it will hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PM-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s petition against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference on merit.

Earlier today, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurang­zeb resumed the court proceedings. Nawaz appeared before the IHC along with senior PML-N leaders Ishaq Dar, Azam Nazeer Tarar and others.

On November 29, the bench had acquitted Nawaz in the Avenfield reference.

The court also dismissed the National Accountability Bureau’s appeal in the Flagship reference as the anti-graft body withdrew it.

An accountability court on December 24, 2018, had acquitted Nawaz in the Flagship reference.

IHC acquits Nawaz in Avenfield reference

Talking to reporters after being acquitted, Nawaz had said: “I had left it up to Allah. In Al-Azizia reference too, I’ve left my matters up to Allah.”

Background

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

In October this year, Nawaz returned to Pakistan after obtaining protective bail in both graft cases and surrendered before the court, after which his appeals were restored.

IHC Nawaz Sharif Avenfield reference Al Azizia

Comments

1000 characters
KU Dec 07, 2023 04:06pm
Many years from now, people will look back at the reasons for the undoing of a society and country, and cite this judicial patronage and injustice as the main reason for what could have been but what was not allowed by the Political Mafia & Co.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Builder Dec 07, 2023 04:20pm
Law for the poor only - what a shame!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Anila Qadri Dec 07, 2023 04:30pm
Let me tell you in advance. He will be free. No hope of justice from our beloved country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Al-Azizia case: IHC says will hear Nawaz’s appeal on merit

KSE-100 regains momentum, up over 990 points

Inter-bank: rupee secures marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Read more stories