Elections: PML-N, PML-Q reach understanding

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have decided in principle to enter into seat adjustment for the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

This understanding was reached during a visit of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to the residence of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain here on Wednesday. The meeting lasted for about 40 minutes and the leaders of both parties discussed the possibility of seat adjustment for the forthcoming polls. It was decided to form separate committees to finalize matters in this regard, sources said.

The sources claimed that the two parties have agreed on seat adjustment for two National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly constituencies.

Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Marriyam Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Atta Ullah Tarar and others. PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Shafay Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema were also in the meeting.

During the meeting, Nawaz inquired about the health of elderly politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and expressed good wishes for him.

The sources claimed that Shujaat asked the PML-N supremo to focus on extending relief to the people crushed by soaring inflation.

