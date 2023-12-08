BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 08 Dec, 2023 11:59am

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday, while the local currency continued its appreciation run in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 285 for selling and 282 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Thursday, the currency had closed at 285 for selling and 282 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the Pakistani rupee was hovering at 283 level against the greenback.

As per a report from Bloomberg, the IMF’s executive board will meet on January 11 to consider the final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan programme with Pakistan.

Pakistan has been facing an acute balance of payment crisis, with its foreign exchange reserves diminished, along with historically high inflation and an unprecedented currency devaluation.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $237 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.02 billion as of December 1, data released on Thursday showed.

