BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
DFML 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
DGKC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.33%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
OGDC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.19%)
PAEL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.8%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 70.05 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.48%)
SSGC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.86%)
TPLP 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.08%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,805 Increased By 157.2 (2.36%)
BR30 24,086 Increased By 517.6 (2.2%)
KSE100 66,155 Increased By 1437 (2.22%)
KSE30 22,130 Increased By 535.8 (2.48%)
China’s yuan to break 3-week rising streak after Moody’s outlook downgrade

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 09:56am

SHANGHAI: The yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is poised to snap a three-week rising streak, as Moody’s negative outlook on China’s credit rating, and the country’s mixed trade data dented fragile confidence.

But analysts expect Beijing to use various tools to prevent a rapid decline in the yuan toward year-end, amid signs the currency’s sharp rebound since mid-November is fading.

Onshore spot yuan was changing hands around 7.15 per dollar at midday, slightly softer than the previous session’s close.

If the yuan closes at the current level, it would post a roughly 0.36% weekly decline against the dollar, the biggest such drop in three months.

“Yuan sentiment remains rather fragile, especially after Moody’s downgrade of China’s credit outlook from stable to negative” this week, Maybank said on Friday.

Meanwhile, “outlook continues to be mixed and fragile for the Chinese economy.”

China’s yuan slips as market waits on economic data, key policy meetings

Data on Thursday showed that China’s exports grew 0.5% from a year earlier in November, increasing for the first time in six months. But imports fell 0.6%, dashing forecasts for a 3.3% increase.

“A strong rebound in the overall external demand momentum is still missing for China,” said Tao Wang, Chief China Economist of UBS Investment Bank.

Although the yuan appreciated more than 2.5% against a weakening dollar in November, “looking ahead, the dynamics of the interest rate differentials, USD yields and USD index could still bring episodes of volatility,” Wang said.

Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said major central banks in Western developed economies will likely ease monetary policy next year - a move that could weaken the dollar.

She also forecast that “Chinese growth in the first half of 2024 is likely to be subdued, though likely to improve in the second half.”

UBS’ Wang projects that the yuan will fluctuate around 7.15 by the end of 2024, expecting China’s central bank “will use various tools to prevent further CNY weakness much beyond 7.3.”

