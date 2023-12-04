BAFL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.14%)
DGKC 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FABL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.66%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.45%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.59 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.96%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
OGDC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.46%)
PAEL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.38%)
PIBTL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PIOC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.89%)
PPL 99.31 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.55%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.04%)
SSGC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
TELE 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TPLP 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 87.05 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.51%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.13%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 6,387 Increased By 92.3 (1.47%)
BR30 22,431 Increased By 494.1 (2.25%)
KSE100 62,508 Increased By 816.3 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,855 Increased By 300.4 (1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slips as market waits on economic data, key policy meetings

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 10:11am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped against the dollar on Monday, as market participants adopted a cautious approach ahead of key economic data and policy meetings for more clues on the health of the broader economy.

China has reported mixed factory activity data for November, according to official and private surveys, raising doubts on whether recent stimulus measures are sufficient to bolster a fragile economic recovery. China is due to report trade and inflation data later this week.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at a six-month high of 7.1011 per dollar, 93 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1104.

China’s yuan eases

The official fixing extended a months-long trend of being set at levels much stronger than market forecasts, which has been widely interpreted by traders as an attempt by authorities to keep the currency stable. Monday’s midpoint was 260 pips firmer than Reuters estimate of 7.1271.

“The strong yuan fix continues to convey a message of support for the yuan as domestic demand remain fragile and China’s property market continues to struggle to find a foothold,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1270 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1323 at midday, 48 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart was trading at 7.1343 per dollar around midday.

Dealers said that besides the looming China data, the currency market was also waiting for more external guidance including from the Federal Reserve amid firming bets the US rate-hike cycle was over.

A broadly weaker dollar has allowed the yuan to recover some lost ground, with the Chinese currency gaining nearly 2.6% to the dollar in November to book the best monthly performance this year. However, it is still down 3% year-to-date.

Chinese companies, especially exporters, convert more of their foreign exchange receipts into the yuan towards the year-end and Lunar New Year for various payments, including year-end bonus handouts to their employees.

While these customary settlements support the local currency, the underlying fragility of the economy and the wide China-US interest rate gap continue to keep yuan bears active.

Market attention also will be switched to the upcoming Politburo meeting and the annual Central Economic Work Conference, which usually discuss policy plans and the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

“We expect policymakers to set an ambitious growth target for 2024, plan a larger volume of government bond issuance, and keep other economic targets such as inflation and employment targets unchanged,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Yuan yuan price

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan slips as market waits on economic data, key policy meetings

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil climbs as Mideast tension back in focus

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

PM explains Pakistan’s climate challenge: It’s ‘primarily a water challenge’, needing attention

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Read more stories