No signs of stopping: KSE-100 breaches 66k level with ease, gains over 1,400 points

  • Benchmark index reaches another historic milestone
BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 12:25pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its merry run as the benchmark KSE-100 index reached another historic milestone of 66,000 during the trading session on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 66,132.01 level, an increase of 1,413.94 points or 2.18%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation and distribution sectors.

On Thursday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at settled at 64,718.08, up by 800.35 points or 1.25%.

The ongoing momentum comes on the back of improvement in economic indicators after Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities reached an agreement on the first review of the Stand-By Agreement (SBA) last month.

In a key development, it was learnt that IMF’s executive board will meet on January 11 to consider the final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan programme with Pakistan, reported Bloomberg quoting an unnamed spokeswoman.

Business Recorder reached out to Esther Pérez Ruiz, the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, but a response was awaited.

This is an intra-day update

charlie Dec 08, 2023 10:25am
Wonder what do people with money know that we average people don't. Debt is record high, reserves are depleting, record inflation. Yet people with money are having party.
Arif Dec 08, 2023 11:16am
The way Stock Market is going up relentlessly, there is no Guarantee that FBR will not impose windfall Tax in addition to Capital Gain Tax.
Dr fahad Dec 08, 2023 12:49pm
@charlie, Learn economics
Mustafa Dec 08, 2023 12:52pm
Heavy buying in banking and OMC
Mustafa Dec 08, 2023 12:53pm
@charlie, average people don't not believe in investing. They want to get married and have kids ... Investment at early stages beer sacrifices - which average people are bit ready to ...
Usman Dec 08, 2023 12:55pm
@charlie, they know that miney is fake and cheaper than the paper its printed on.They also know that it is not backef by gold.Sk what they are doing is they are buying shares in companies which becomes assets for them as they will get divdends .while the poor are worried about 2 time meals.the rich have understood the system and are playing out of it.dont hold cash.its useless.invest it.
