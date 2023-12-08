No signs of stopping: KSE-100 breaches 66k level with ease, gains over 1,400 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its merry run as the benchmark KSE-100 index reached another historic milestone of 66,000 during the trading session on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 66,132.01 level, an increase of 1,413.94 points or 2.18%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation and distribution sectors.

On Thursday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at settled at 64,718.08, up by 800.35 points or 1.25%.

The ongoing momentum comes on the back of improvement in economic indicators after Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities reached an agreement on the first review of the Stand-By Agreement (SBA) last month.

In a key development, it was learnt that IMF’s executive board will meet on January 11 to consider the final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan programme with Pakistan, reported Bloomberg quoting an unnamed spokeswoman.

Business Recorder reached out to Esther Pérez Ruiz, the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, but a response was awaited.

