BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (9.53%)
GGL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 130.17 Increased By ▲ 8.83 (7.28%)
HUBC 122.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.53%)
PAEL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.52%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.81%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.6%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 92.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
No signs of stopping: KSE-100 settles above 66k, gains over 1,500 points

  • Momentum comes on the back of improved economic indicators
BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 04:54pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its merry run as the benchmark KSE-100 index hit a new high on Friday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 66,223.63, up by 1,505.56 points or 2.33%.

Earlier during the day, the benchmark index crossed the 66,000 level. However, the market lost a bit of steam in the second half of the trading session as it resorted to profit-taking.

Regardless, bulls returned to the stock market in the last hour of the trading and the benchmark index hit an intra-day high of 66,273.73.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation and distribution sectors.

On Thursday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at settled at 64,718.08, up by 800.35 points or 1.25%.

The ongoing momentum comes on the back of improvement in economic indicators after Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities reached an agreement on the first review of the Stand-By Agreement (SBA) last month.

In a key development, it was learnt that IMF’s executive board will meet on January 11 to consider the final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan programme with Pakistan, reported Bloomberg quoting an unnamed spokeswoman.

Business Recorder reached out to Esther Pérez Ruiz, the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, but a response was awaited.

Commenting on the recent performance of the bourse, Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the ongoing bullish trend suggests that the economic situation in the country is expected to improve in the coming months.

“The stock exchange index is considered a leading economic indicator,” said Miftah in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “It generally goes up a few months before a pick-up in economic activity (expansion) and goes down a few months before an economic downturn (recession).”

“This would then suggest that we have seen the bottom of our economic cycle and hopefully the economic situation will improve,” he added.

charlie Dec 08, 2023 10:25am
Wonder what do people with money know that we average people don't. Debt is record high, reserves are depleting, record inflation. Yet people with money are having party.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Dec 08, 2023 11:16am
The way Stock Market is going up relentlessly, there is no Guarantee that FBR will not impose windfall Tax in addition to Capital Gain Tax.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad Dec 08, 2023 12:49pm
@charlie, Learn economics
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Dec 08, 2023 12:52pm
Heavy buying in banking and OMC
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Dec 08, 2023 12:53pm
@charlie, average people don't not believe in investing. They want to get married and have kids ... Investment at early stages beer sacrifices - which average people are bit ready to ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Dec 08, 2023 12:55pm
@charlie, they know that miney is fake and cheaper than the paper its printed on.They also know that it is not backef by gold.Sk what they are doing is they are buying shares in companies which becomes assets for them as they will get divdends .while the poor are worried about 2 time meals.the rich have understood the system and are playing out of it.dont hold cash.its useless.invest it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
iftikhar khan Dec 08, 2023 02:56pm
Its not Stock market but Gambling zone. What Extraordinary happened in Just One Month to Justify these prices. ?? Just stay away
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad Dec 08, 2023 03:59pm
@iftikhar khan, Gen Asim Munir Zindabad
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
iftikhar khan Dec 08, 2023 04:45pm
@Dr fahad , zinda bhag
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Dec 08, 2023 04:57pm
PSX-100 index should be included in Pakistan Space program as the way it is going it will soon reach the moon , hopefully not Dark side .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

