Opinion Print 2023-12-08

PARTLY FACETIOUS: US Senate doesn’t have a Sanjrani, so to speak

Anjum Ibrahim Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

“I find it strange.” “Strange is not the word. I reckon it is the first time in US history that their Senate voted 51 to 49 against a $110 billion package that included military assistance to Ukraine ($61 billion) and Israel ($14 billion).”

“Hmmm, that’s because they don’t have a Sanjrani…”

“I reckon Sanjrani answers to a higher power.”

“Define higher power?”

“You mean as in Nawaz Sharif leaving his fate to…”

“Stop being so stupid, Nawaz Sharif left his fate to earthly deals.”

“Right, anyway the US Vice President is the Chair of the Senate by dint of the office, and she ain’t a popular figure.”

“Impeach her!”

“No US vice president has ever been impeached, though attempts were made a couple of times.”

“Right but for your information the Republicans voted against the bill not because of any concern for ongoing Israeli atrocities but because they want to link the bill to immigration reforms…”

“Reforms like sending all migrants to…to…Rwanda as…”

“Use the right language, outsourcing – the West dumps its nuclear waste in countries where money is in short supply…”

“Money certainly talks, doesn’t it.”

“For some countries, it sings like a canary.”

“What about Pakistan?”

“A ghazal – kinda complicated, requiring a level of expertise with rather extensive daily training, first by maestros and then alone for the rest of one’s professional life and…”

“Are you sure, I mean our leaders don’t do that. The Samdhi has no expertise and refuses to get it from those who have…”

“Which explains the mess he left our economy in.”

“Right; so what do you suggest? I mean The Samdhi has been the finance minister four times already, and he refuses to learn, and his counterpart Samdhi refuses to appoint anyone else…”

“I say enroll him in a university abroad.”

“Why abroad?”

“So he feels safe, I mean if Nawaz Sharif’s government falls, then he won’t have to worry about getting the prime minister’s plane out of the country.”

“He was in London for six years and didn’t enroll…”

“Maybe the Special Investment Facilitation Council can direct…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

