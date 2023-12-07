BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
World

Kremlin says hopes US Congress will block future Ukraine aid

AFP Published 07 Dec, 2023 05:49pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Thursday it hoped US lawmakers would continue to block White House requests for emergency aid for Ukraine amid an internal feud in Washington over immigration reforms.

Republican senators earlier blocked $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel as conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.

“It is to be hoped that there remain enough people with sober minds among American congressmen,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He accused the White House of attempting to “groom American senators” and trying to “scorch the money of American citizens in the furnace of the Ukrainian war”.

New aid pledges to Ukraine at lowest level since war began: study

The Kremlin has said the end of US weapons deliveries for Ukraine is a prerequisite for peace talks.

President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine’s military would collapse after a week without Western backing.

Biden has led the global coalition backing Kyiv, but support has been waning among Republicans in Congress, and the administration has warned that it will run out of money for more Ukraine aid in weeks unless lawmakers act.

