Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal

Reuters Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 04:50pm
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in their meeting in Riyadh the need for OPEC+ members to commit to the group's agreement, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Thursday, citing a joint statement.

Prince Mohammed and Putin praised their countries' close cooperation and "the successful efforts of OPEC+ states in boosting the stability of global oil markets", SPA added.

Putin to talk oil in UAE and Saudi, to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

OPEC+ is a group that constitutes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia and other allies.

