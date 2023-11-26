Fire at Karachi shopping mall kills at least 11

KARACHI: At least 11 people lost their lives and 22 were injured in massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in early hours of Saturday morning.

The blaze tore through the multi-storey RJ Mall, a commercial high-rise that also houses call centres and software firms.

The fire erupted in the RJ Shopping Mall building at around 6 in the morning and was finally extinguished after hours of efforts involving eight fire tenders, two snorkels and a water bowser, according to a Fire Department spokesperson. The cooling process had commenced and a search was ongoing for any survivors trapped inside the building on the city’s Rashid Minhas Road.

“Eleven people have died and six others are in critical condition due to smoke and fire in the shopping mall.

The bodies were shifted to Jinnah and Civil hospitals in the city. Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar has directed the local administration to rescue people and provide immediate treatment to the injured.

