BAFL 50.01 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (7.55%)
BIPL 22.48 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.29%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.08%)
DFML 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.81%)
DGKC 80.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.62%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
HBL 121.50 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.01%)
HUBC 122.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.4%)
MLCF 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
OGDC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.82%)
PAEL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.63%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
PIOC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.45%)
PPL 111.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.45%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
SNGP 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
SSGC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.43%)
TELE 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.91%)
UNITY 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,659 Increased By 115.7 (1.77%)
BR30 23,649 Increased By 439 (1.89%)
KSE100 64,823 Increased By 904.9 (1.42%)
KSE30 21,629 Increased By 276.8 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 138,000 T corn

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 12:55pm

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Korea Feed Association (KFA) had issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Dec. 7.

The corn was sought by the KFA’s Busan section for arrival in South Korea in two consignments of between 50,000 tons and 69,000 tons each in March and April 2024.

Asian corn buying has been brisk in the past week after US corn futures on Nov. 27 fell to their weakest for a most-active contract since December 2020.

However, corn prices have risen slightly in past days Traders said Asian importers often make purchases ahead of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) world supply-and-demand reports, with the next due on Friday, as these can cause market turbulence.

The first consignment sought by the KFA Busan for arrival around March 25 was for shipment between Feb. 20 and March 10 if the corn is sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 19 if from the US Gulf, Jan. 26-Feb. 14 if from South America or between Feb. 5 and Feb. 24 if from South Africa.

South Korea’s KFA tenders to buy up to 68,000 metric tons corn

The second consignment for arrival around April 25 was sought for shipment between March 22 and April 10 if the corn is sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between March 2 and March 21 if from the US Gulf, between Feb. 26 and March 16 if from South America or between March 7 and March 26 if from South Africa.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago May 2024 corn contract, traders said.

south korea Corn Korea Feed Association

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 138,000 T corn

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil stages small recovery as weak economic outlook lingers

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

Read more stories