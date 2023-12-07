BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.1%)
DFML 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.14%)
DGKC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.25%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.32%)
FFL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.41%)
GGL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 122.29 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (3.68%)
HUBC 125.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.27%)
HUMNL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.28%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
OGDC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.89%)
PAEL 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
PIOC 118.49 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.2%)
PPL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.09%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.73%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.53%)
TPLP 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.79%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.87%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.71%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 6,678 Increased By 133.8 (2.04%)
BR30 23,849 Increased By 639.2 (2.75%)
KSE100 64,883 Increased By 965.7 (1.51%)
KSE30 21,651 Increased By 299.6 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 11:07am

The Pakistani rupee registered a nominal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11am, the rupee was hovering at 283.94, an increase of Re0.20 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.14 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the Ministry of Finance is all set to share the list of banks involved in illegal business relating to LCs and speculation in the foreign currency market with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) today (Thursday) (December 7).

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Thursday ahead of crucial payroll data later this week.

The US dollar has found its footing this month after a 3% drop in November as traders ramped up rate-cut bets for other central banks.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was little changed at 104.12, having risen 0.17% overnight. The index is up 0.9% this week, on course for its strongest weekly performance since July.

Data on Wednesday showed US private payrolls increased less than expected in November, in yet another sign that the labour market is gradually cooling.

Investor focus will be on Friday’s non-farm payrolls data for a clearer picture of the labour market.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, reclaimed some ground on Thursday after tumbling to a six-month low in the previous session, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand and economic slowdowns in the US and China.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $74.68 a barrel by 0409 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.80 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

ministry of finance interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 64,800 after over 900-point gain

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Illegal foreigners seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil rebounds from six-month-low, demand concerns still cloud

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Read more stories