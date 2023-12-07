Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a nominal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11am, the rupee was hovering at 283.94, an increase of Re0.20 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.14 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the Ministry of Finance is all set to share the list of banks involved in illegal business relating to LCs and speculation in the foreign currency market with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) today (Thursday) (December 7).

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Thursday ahead of crucial payroll data later this week.

The US dollar has found its footing this month after a 3% drop in November as traders ramped up rate-cut bets for other central banks.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was little changed at 104.12, having risen 0.17% overnight. The index is up 0.9% this week, on course for its strongest weekly performance since July.

Data on Wednesday showed US private payrolls increased less than expected in November, in yet another sign that the labour market is gradually cooling.

Investor focus will be on Friday’s non-farm payrolls data for a clearer picture of the labour market.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, reclaimed some ground on Thursday after tumbling to a six-month low in the previous session, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand and economic slowdowns in the US and China.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $74.68 a barrel by 0409 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.80 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update