Minister for speeding up privatisation process of FWBL

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad held a consultative meeting with financial advisor on privatisation of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) to discuss the timelines and impediments in the privatisation process of FWBL.

It was observed that the process had been unnecessarily stalled due to clerical reasons and no serious effort was made since more than a year to remove the impediments.

The minister issued necessary instructions for speeding up of the process after immediately addressing the bottlenecks.

Secretary Privatisation Division, Jawad Paul, and Secretary Privatisation Commission Usman Akhtar Bajwa were also present at the meeting.

