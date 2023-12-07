Appointment of Ogra chairman, member challenged

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of Chairman and Member (Oil) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) by former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

Advocate Dr GM Chaudhry told Business Recorder that a request has been submitted before the court for early hearing of the case.

The petitioner argued that Prime Minister Imran Khan re-constituted a selection committee for the selection of Chairman and Member (Oil) on July 14, 2020, headed by Shahzad Akbar who cannot be entrusted any executive business.

Earlier and later on such selection committees were constituted under the chairmanship of the Minister/ Minister of State.

“That in way, any advisor to the Prime Minister or SAPM and in the instant case, the SAPM appointed as the chairman of the selection committee vide notification no. 4/1/2019-RA-II/ OGRA dated 14/07/2020 cannot exercise any executive power whereas selection process is an executive function and power which cannot be exercised by the SAPM and any such action is illegal, ultra vires as well as coram non judice and void ab initio”, the petition says.

The petitioner further alleged even scrutiny of the candidates was not made by the scrutiny committee constituted on June 22, 2020.

The petitioner maintained that it is also widely known in the petroleum sector that the chairman OGRA has been favoured due to his political influence and connections as the chairman has been allowed a special pay package of about Rs1.5 million, whereas, previously, the post of the chairman was also in MP-1 along with all other Members of the OGRA and to extend such type of favour the post was re-advertised without any reason.

It has further alleged that even against the re-advertised position there were better candidates as compared to the chairman OGRA and it is also widely known in the petroleum sector that he was placed at third position in merit order; however, by using political influence and connection he got himself appointed although it is well-accepted practice that the person at the top of the merit list is appointed by the competent authority keeping in merit and recommendations of the selection committee.

