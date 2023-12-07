BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-07

Appointment of Ogra chairman, member challenged

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of Chairman and Member (Oil) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) by former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

Advocate Dr GM Chaudhry told Business Recorder that a request has been submitted before the court for early hearing of the case.

The petitioner argued that Prime Minister Imran Khan re-constituted a selection committee for the selection of Chairman and Member (Oil) on July 14, 2020, headed by Shahzad Akbar who cannot be entrusted any executive business.

Earlier and later on such selection committees were constituted under the chairmanship of the Minister/ Minister of State.

“That in way, any advisor to the Prime Minister or SAPM and in the instant case, the SAPM appointed as the chairman of the selection committee vide notification no. 4/1/2019-RA-II/ OGRA dated 14/07/2020 cannot exercise any executive power whereas selection process is an executive function and power which cannot be exercised by the SAPM and any such action is illegal, ultra vires as well as coram non judice and void ab initio”, the petition says.

The petitioner further alleged even scrutiny of the candidates was not made by the scrutiny committee constituted on June 22, 2020.

The petitioner maintained that it is also widely known in the petroleum sector that the chairman OGRA has been favoured due to his political influence and connections as the chairman has been allowed a special pay package of about Rs1.5 million, whereas, previously, the post of the chairman was also in MP-1 along with all other Members of the OGRA and to extend such type of favour the post was re-advertised without any reason.

It has further alleged that even against the re-advertised position there were better candidates as compared to the chairman OGRA and it is also widely known in the petroleum sector that he was placed at third position in merit order; however, by using political influence and connection he got himself appointed although it is well-accepted practice that the person at the top of the merit list is appointed by the competent authority keeping in merit and recommendations of the selection committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA Islamabad High Court SAPM Mirza Shahzad Akbar Dr GM Chaudhry

Comments

1000 characters

Appointment of Ogra chairman, member challenged

Three projects: ADB approves $659m in financing

New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

‘Delayed’ CASA-1000 project: World Bank reluctant to arrange funds

CPEC 10th anniversary: there exists strong commitment to accelerate pace of ongoing projects

Customs values of various goods changed

Read more stories