Markets Print 2023-12-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,917.72
High: 64,038.83
Low: 63,188.72
Net Change: 961.69
Volume (000): 515,164
Value (000): 26,321,422
Makt Cap (000) 2,107,387,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,610.26
NET CH (+) 129.45
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,014.40
NET CH (+) 68.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,187.49
NET CH (+) 318.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,358.03
NET CH (+) 137.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,922.58
NET CH (+) 119.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,304.03
NET CH (+) 151.73
------------------------------------
As on: 06-December-2023
====================================
