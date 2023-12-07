KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 06, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,917.72 High: 64,038.83 Low: 63,188.72 Net Change: 961.69 Volume (000): 515,164 Value (000): 26,321,422 Makt Cap (000) 2,107,387,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,610.26 NET CH (+) 129.45 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,014.40 NET CH (+) 68.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,187.49 NET CH (+) 318.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,358.03 NET CH (+) 137.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,922.58 NET CH (+) 119.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,304.03 NET CH (+) 151.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-December-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023