Indus Motor Company lines-off Pakistan’s first 1800cc hybrid EV

Indus Motor Company (IMC) lined-off the 4th generation Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) at a private ceremony held at its manufacturing facility in Karachi on Wednesday.

“This indeed is a very proud moment for IMC and we want to thank all our stakeholders for their continued support and trust to make this dream of ‘Make in Pakistan’ come true which is an ode to localisation. This milestone, no doubt, reflects the deep-rooted friendship between Japan and Pakistan,” Mohamedali R. Habib, Chairman, IMC, said on the occasion.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, Asad Rehman Gilani; Toyota’s top leadership, Yoshiyuki Takai, President Emerging-market Compact Car Company (ECC) Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) & Executive Vice President (EVP), Engineering Group, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing CO., Ltd. (TDEM); Yoshihisa Miyabe, General Manager (GM), Motomachi Plant, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Tetsuya Ezumi, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Toyota Tsusho Corporation were present at the event.

Also in attendance was the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Mitsuhiro Wada.

Yoshiyuki Takai said, “Recently, more customers in Asian countries are choosing HEVs. Based on feedback, many HEV customers are satisfied, not only with the excellent fuel efficiency but also with the advanced driving taste of the car. We sincerely hope customers in Pakistan will love this new Corolla Cross HEV as an attractive, efficient, and exhilarating vehicle, like in other markets. Importantly, more HEVs on the road means greater carbon footprint reduction to be achieved in Pakistan.”

Asad Rehman Gilani, on behalf of the government, congratulated IMC on this milestone.

“The Government remains committed to supporting the auto sector’s endeavors in introducing hybrid and electric technologies in Pakistan, as outlined in the Auto Policy 2021-26.

As we embark on this journey with locally manufactured hybrid electric vehicles on our roads, let’s keep in mind, that the country must expedite exports as it is a vital step towards reducing the trade deficit. And I see no better partner to support this goal, than our long-term standing partner, Toyota,“ he said.

Also present at the event, Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer, IMC, said, “We are very humbled at this achievement and stand tall in our commitment to sustainability that reflects not only our technological prowess but also our deep-rooted dedication to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity to uplift the overall economy.”

According to Jamali, the company has invested over $100 million to manufacture the first “Make in Pakistan” HEV for local production of the 4th generation Corolla Cross HEV SUV in Pakistan.

“Corolla Cross HEV is all about smooth, high-quality performance and efficiency, while also providing an exciting and comfortable ride. We are proud to introduce the first Make in Pakistan HEV model as it is a sure step in Toyota’s commitment to carbon neutrality and promoting the spirit of “ever better cars” in Pakistan.”

He informed that the newly launched vehicle offers an 1800cc engine with options of hybrid as well as a gasoline drive train, each having low and high-grade variant options.

The Toyota maker says it has contributed towards establishment of the local automobile in the country, by creating its complete value chain with over 50 part manufacturers making over Rs250 million worth of parts every working day, 55 independently owned authorised dealerships providing after-sales service to customers, and employing over 450,000 people directly and indirectly, working across Pakistan.