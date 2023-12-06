BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
At least two injured as fire engulfs building at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil

BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 08:04pm

A market located on the ground floor of a building that housed residences in the Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi caught fire on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

At least five fire engines have reached the scene and a rescue operation is under way to evacuate the trapped residents of the apartments.

Initial reports indicate significant losses to several shops. The blaze has reportedly left at least two people injured.

In a post on X, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed that two people with severe burn injuries were moved to the Civil Hospital Burns Ward.

He said the fire bridge team is present on ground to deal with the fire. A snorkel is also present on site to evacuate people from the roof if required, the mayor added.

This is a second such incident to have occurred in past few days in the city.

On November 25, at least 11 people lost their lives and 22 were injured in massive fire broke out in a multi-storey RJ Mall on Rashid Minhas Road.

The fire erupted in the RJ Mall building at around 6 in the morning and was finally extinguished after hours of efforts involving eight fire tenders, two snorkels, and a water bowser, a Fire department spokesperson said then.

It may be noted that after the fire incident at RJ Mall, Murtaza Wahab appointed inspection officers from the Fire Brigade Department to check the fire and safety measures in the buildings located on the three main arteries including Shahrah-e-Faisal of Karachi.

Expressing grief over the fire incident at Ayesha Manzil, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted Murtaza Wahab to seek the details. He also directed his party workers to help in the rescue operation being carried out by the local government.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

