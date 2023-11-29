BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
Buildings located on three main Karachi arteries: Mayor appoints ‘inspection officers’ to examine fire safety, prevention systems

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has appointed inspection officers from the Fire Brigade Department to check the fire and safety measures in the buildings located on the three main arteries including Shahrah-e-Faisal of Karachi.

After conducting survey of the buildings located alongside main roads, they will submit a report within 15 days, in the light of which necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

The inspection team consists of Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, Team Leader USAR Mohammad Humayun and Station Officer Landhi Fire Station Ghulam Fakhruddin whereas more members will be selected from the fire brigade department for the survey.

According to the details, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed has been appointed as the inspecting officer for the fire and safety audit of the buildings located on Shahra-e Faisal, while the fire safety audit of the buildings located on the I.I Chandrigar Road is led by Team Lead USAR Fire Brigade Mohammed Humayun and Station Officer Landhi Fire Station Ghulam Fakhruddin has been appointed as Inspection Officer for inspection of fire and safety measures in buildings located on Shahrah-e-Qaideen and Tariq Road.

During the survey, the presence of basic fire safety equipment, electric wiring, switches, plugs, smoke detectors, fire watch guards, fire extinguishers, fire hoses and emergency exit routes will be checked in the buildings.

The condition of electricity meters and electrical equipments will also be inspected, and the reasons that could cause fire or aggravate emergency situations will also be examined.

In the light of the survey, the designated officers will suggest measures regarding fire and safety to the management of the concerned building to make these buildings safe for the people living and working there.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that high-rise buildings especially commercial complex must have a fire safety system and emergency exit routes and where they don’t have such arrangements the management must take immediate steps to fulfill this requirement immediately.

This is purely a human life issue, so the management and owners of the buildings should cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

