Nawaz Sharif meets PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat to discuss electoral alliance

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his Lahore residence, Aaj News reported.

The two leaders met to discuss the political situation in the country and possible electoral alliances.

Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, and other PML-N leaders were also present during the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif and Shujaat Hussain last met in September 2018, shortly after Begum Kulsum Nawaz Sharif passed away.

As elections draw near, the PML-N is looking into forming electoral alliances with political groups across the country.

Last month, PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to jointly contest the upcoming general elections.

The Pakistani Election Commission announced that elections would take place on February 8. The announcement came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa directed the ECP to confer with President Arif Alvi on the poll date.