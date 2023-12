Kenya’s shilling was slightly stronger against the US dollar on Wednesday, after a big interest rate hike by the central bank a day earlier.

At 1005 GMT, LSEG data showed the shilling trading at 153.15/35 per dollar, compared to 153.25/45 at the close of Tuesday’s session.

The central bank linked its 2-percentage-point rate hike to efforts to stabilise the shilling, which has struck repeated record lows this year.