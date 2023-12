The Kenyan shilling was unchanged against the dollar on Friday, a quiet day for trading with meagre inflows of foreign currency.

At 0950 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 153.15/153.35 per US dollar, the same level it closed on Thursday.

The local currency is down over 19% against the dollar since the start of the year, LSEG data showed.