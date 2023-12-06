BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 06 Dec, 2023 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Oct’23 FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.07/unit hike for DISCOs

Read here for details.

  • At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Read here for details.

  • General elections: Ministry of Finance releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s intra-party polls challenged in ECP

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Ghani Chemical looks to establish Pakistan’s ‘largest ASU plant’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read here for details.

  • CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

Read here for details.

  • Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Read here for details.

  • Minister reviews power sector progress

Read here for details.

