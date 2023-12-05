BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Markets

Oct’23 FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.07/unit hike for DISCOs

  • Increase will not be applicable to K.Electric (KE) consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and lifeline consumers
BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 09:42pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs3.07 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of October 2023, its notification read on Tuesday.

The tariff hike will be shown separately in the power bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers of all ex-Wapda DISCOs (XWDISCOs) in the month of October 2023.

XWDISCOs shall reflect the FCA in the billing month of December 2023, NEPRA said.

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow DISCOs to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

It may be noted that this increase in tariff will not be applicable to the K.Electric (KE) consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and the lifeline consumers.

“In order to make adjustments in the approved tariff of the Ex-WAPDA DISCOs due to variations in the fuel charges for the month of October 2023, request was ified by CPPA-G vide letter dated November 15, 2023,” the authority said.

“While effecting the FCA, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order,” it added.

Power consumers got fleeced

On Monday, a NEPRA inquiry report revealed that thousands of electricity consumers in Pakistan got fleeced in the months of July and August this year.

The report found that the consumers were charged by the distribution companies (DISCOs) for more than 40 days billing.

UoSC/wheeling charges: Nepra reluctant to approve ‘heavy cost’

“This was the major cause of overbilling during the months of July, 2023 & August, 2023. In this regard, MEPCO followed by GEPCO, FESCO, LESCO and HESCO are the DISCOs who heavily done such overbilling. Overall, all DISCOs are responsible for such unjustified exercise,” NEPRA said.

The report recommended legal proceedings against power distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric Limited (KEL), under NEPRA Fine Regulations, 2021 for violation of the provisions of NEPRA Act, CSM (Consumer Service Manual) and tariff terms & conditions etc.

