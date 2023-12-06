BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Minister reviews power sector progress

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the power sector of the ministry.

The chief energy section gave a detailed briefing on current statistics, prevalent policies and new initiatives of the power sector.

The power section of the Planning Ministry is assigned the tasks of technical appraisal of the power sector’s development projects to be considered by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Integrated energy planning project: caretaker federal minister reviews progress

The Power Section is also involved in the planning and policy formulation process and furnishes comments on the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the Cabinet, the ECC summaries, and other reports/intergovernmental agreements.

During the briefing, the planning minister was also briefed about the prevalent policies in the power sector. In this regard, the National Electricity Policy, 2021, was approved in June 2021 by the CCI which laid down six principles for the growth of the power sector including efficiency, transparency, competition, financial viability, indigenization and environmental responsibility.

For the purpose of meeting policy goals, principles and underlying directives in the respective areas as provided in the National Electricity Policy, an objective-oriented National Electricity (NE) Plan has recently been approved by the CCoE in August 2023. The NE Plan envisaged 20 priority areas of intervention including integrated energy planning, system and market operations, electrification, tariff design, and subsidy rationalisation.

Among the new initiatives being undertaken in the power sector, Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) and Transmission System Expansion Plan (TSEP) are the notable ones which will shift the electricity market from single-buyer market to bilateral competitive market which will bring healthy competition in the power market and introduce the concept of integrated planning.

The energy wing also proposed further steps which include integrated energy planning of generation, transmission and distribution sectors, investment in the transmission and distribution sector, legislation for acquisition of land and Right of Way (RoW), technological interventions to curb theft and increase recoveries of the Discos and management outsourcing of Discos.

The minister emphasized that the issues of circular debt, T&D losses, improvement in the recoveries of outstanding dues of Discos may be addressed on war footing by power sector entities so that the sector may work on sustainable basis for provision of reliable, affordable and clean energy to the masses.

He also appreciated the Power Section, for their excellent work carried out for nudging the power sector of the country in the right direction through their efforts in planning, policy-making, and appraisal of development projects.

