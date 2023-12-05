PTI’s intra-party polls challenged in ECP

A petition was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the intra-party election of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday in which Barrister Gohar Khan succeeded Imran Khan as the party chairman, Aaj News reported.

"The intra-party elections were not held as per the Constitution," said the petition that was filed by PTI member Raja Tahir Nawaz.

The election was held after forming a dummy panel, the petition alleged and added that it was the responsibility of the secretary-general to organise the poll.

Nawaz demanded that the intra-party election should be declared null and void and the party secretary general should be directed to again organise the poll.

The development comes a day after Akbar S Babar, one of the founding members of the PTI, told Aaj News that he would challenge the PTI’s intra-party election in the ECP.

In an interview with 'Spotlight with Munizae Jahangir', he claimed that never it has happened that only 15 to 20 people were present in an intra-party election.

On December 2, Gohar was elected unopposed chairman of PTI after being nominated by Khan for the top slot.

Omer Ayub Khan was elected as the party secretary-general — also unopposed. Provincially, Munir Ahmed Baloch was elected as the party president of Balochistan; Haleem Adil Sheikh of Sindh; Ali Amin Gandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Dr Yasmin Rashid as the party’s Punjab president.