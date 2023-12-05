Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.4% at 10,700.09, snapping four straight sessions of gain.

Softlogic Holdings PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 41.51% and 4.17%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 31.8 million shares from 21.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 711.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.17 million) from 708.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 150.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 649.1 million rupees, the data showed.