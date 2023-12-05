BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.4% at 10,700.09
Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 07:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.4% at 10,700.09, snapping four straight sessions of gain.

Softlogic Holdings PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 41.51% and 4.17%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher aided by financials, consumer staples

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 31.8 million shares from 21.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 711.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.17 million) from 708.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 150.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 649.1 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Cotton arrival up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

KSE-100 settles shy of 63,000 after 463-point gain

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour': WHO

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Pakistan women’s team secures historic T20I series win over New Zealand

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Read more stories