Sri Lanka shares end higher aided by financials, consumer staples

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.22% at 10,743.59, rising for the fourth straight session.

LOLC Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 3.34% and 3.33%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 21.9 million shares from 38.7 million shares in the previous session.