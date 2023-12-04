Sri Lanka shares end higher aided by financials, consumer staples

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks.
-
The CSE All Share index settled up 0.22% at 10,743.59, rising for the fourth straight session.
-
LOLC Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 3.34% and 3.33%, respectively.
-
Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 21.9 million shares from 38.7 million shares in the previous session.
-
The equity market’s turnover fell to 708.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.16 million) from 962.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.
Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, industrials rise
-
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 89.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 671.6 million rupees, the data showed.
Comments