BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel expects difficult new stage in Gaza, sticks to war aims

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 04:59pm

JERUSALEM: Israel expects difficult fighting in the new phase of its war in Gaza but is open to “constructive feedback” on reducing harm to civilians as long as the advice is consistent with its aim of destroying Hamas, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We’re moving ahead with the second stage now. A second stage that is going to be difficult militarily,” spokesperson Eylon Levy told reporters.

Israeli forces have begun operating in the southern area of the Gaza Strip, where the population has been swollen by around 1 million refugees from northern areas and has faced heavy international pressure, including from Washington, to limit civilian casualties.

“Any constructive feedback that we get, any serious military strategic advice about how to target Hamas while minimizing harm to civilians, we will of course mention,” Levy said.

Situation in Gaza ‘getting worse by the hour’: WHO

But he said the advice had to be in line with the aim of destroying the Hamas.

“We are going to continue with our campaign to destroy Hamas, a campaign that the United States sees eye to eye with us about the strategic objectives of this war, that this war cannot end with Hamas still standing,” he said.

Levy said Israel was making many efforts to reduce harm to civilians. “We didn’t pick the battlefield, Hamas picked the battlefield,” he said.

Israel Hamas Israeli forces Hamas Israel war Israeli hostages Hamas Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

Israel expects difficult new stage in Gaza, sticks to war aims

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Cotton arrival inches up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour': WHO

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

Read more stories