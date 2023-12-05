BAFL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
BIPL 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.04%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.31%)
DGKC 78.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
FABL 29.24 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.65%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FFL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.77%)
GGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
HBL 114.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.49%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.2%)
PAEL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.15%)
PPL 99.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.74%)
PRL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.12%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TRG 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Situation in Gaza ‘getting worse by the hour’: WHO

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 04:48pm

GENEVA: A World Health Organization official in Gaza said on Tuesday the situation was deteriorating by the hour as Israeli bombing has intensified in the south of the Palestinian enclave around the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

“The situation is getting worse by the hour,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in Gaza, told reporters via video link. “There’s intensified bombing going on all around, including here in the southern areas, Khan Younis and even in Rafah.”

Peeperkorn said the humanitarian aid reaching Gaza was “way too little” and said the WHO was deeply concerned about the vulnerability of the health system in the densely populated enclave as more people move further south to escape the bombing.

“I want to make this point very clear that we are looking at an increasing humanitarian disaster,” he said.

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

Peeperkorn said WHO had complied with an Israeli order to remove supplies from warehouses in Khan Younis. He said WHO had been told the area would “most likely become an area of active combat in the coming days.”

“We want to make sure that we can actually deliver essential medical supplies,” he said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday appealed to Israel to withdraw the order. Israel denied asking for the evacuation of wharehouses.

WHO World Health Organization MENA Gaza Gaza Strip khan younis Gaza conflict War on Gaza Hamas Gaza Rafah

Comments

1000 characters

Situation in Gaza ‘getting worse by the hour’: WHO

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival inches up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Ghani Chemical looks to establish Pakistan’s ‘largest ASU plant’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read more stories