BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Dec 05, 2023
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-05

Asian currencies: Taiwan dollar, Korean won higher

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies and stocks traded higher on Monday, as investors assessed remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that reaffirmed expectations that the US monetary tightening cycle has come to an end.

The Malaysian ringgit, the South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah added 0.3% each, by 0323 GMT. Taiwanese dollar led the pack, gaining 0.5%.

While stocks in Bangkok, Manila, and Seoul rose over 0.3%, each, those in Jakarta advanced nearly 1%, touching their highest level since October last year.

Risk appetite improved on expectations the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to cut rates, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday declining the opportunity to push back hard against aggressive market pricing.

All eyes will be on the November US jobs report on Wednesday that could influence the outlook for US interest rates.

The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major counterparts, was last hovering around Friday’s close at 103.28. The index lost over 3% of its value in November, helping emerging Asian assets regain some lost ground.

“While risk currencies may remain buoyed ahead of next week’s FOMC, “risk on” may not be unequivocally bold in shorting the USD either,” Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank wrote.

Thailand’s baht dipped 0.4%, and the Indian rupee traded largely flat.

Recent volatility in oil prices over the conflict in the Middle East and uncertainty over OPEC+ voluntary output cuts have dented confidence in net oil importing countries like India and Thailand.

Markets will be watching out for a slate of regional inflation data due later this week, with the Philippines on Tuesday, Taiwan on Wednesday, and Thailand on Thursday.

