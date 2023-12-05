BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 215,591 tonnes of cargo comprising 136,853 tonnes of import cargo and 78,738 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 HOUrs ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 136,853 comprised of 68,627 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,259 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,327 tonnes of Chickpeas, 465 tonnes of Lentils, 29,652 tonnes of Wheat & 34,523 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 78,738 comprised of 65,786 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 99 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,353 tonnes of Rice & 7,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7162 containers comprising of 3343 containers import and 3819 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 690 of 20’s and 1163 of 40’s loaded while 129 of 20’s and 99 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1058 of 20’s and 1222 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 159 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately,

09 ships namely, Chemroad Queen, Kota Layang, Northern Practise, Cma Cgm Titan, Wawasan Topaz, Ardmore Engineer, Olympia, Yantian Express and Msc Jemima berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 08 ships namely, Terataki, Kamome Victoria, Pvt Flora, Sounion Trader, MT Sargodha, X-Press Odyssey, Kota Layang and Cma Cgm Titan sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier Ondo left the port on Monday and three more ships Crina, Red Cosmos and Gold Trader are expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo volume of 60,401tonnes, comprising 52,736tonnes imports cargo and 7,665tonnes export cargo, was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out a bulk carrier Double Eagle &five more ships MSC Rania, Marathapous, Umm Amad, TBN and Al-Dafra scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, LNG, Chemicals and Coalare expected to take berths at MW- 2 QICT, EETL, EVTL PIBT on Monday, 4thDecember-2023.

