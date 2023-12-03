Pakistan’s stance on climate finance for developing countries acknowledged in COP28: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan has been a strong voice and a proactive advocate for climate finance for developing countries that was fully acknowledged and accepted by the developed world in the United Nations’ 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28), state-run APP reported on Sunday.

The prime minister said Loss and Damage Fund was advocated by Pakistan in COP27 to assist the developing countries in facing the climate challenges in terms of mitigation and risk reduction.

In an interview to Sky News Arabia at the sidelines of COP28, interim PM Kakar said operationlisation of the Loss and Damage Fund was a testament that developed countries had morally accepted the argument that world must support those countries that were not responsible for the climate damage.

“Pakistan has always been advocating that the countries who have not contributed to the carbon emissions but remained one of the worst affected by the climate disaster must be compensated in terms of mitigation, climate adaptation and receiving climate finance to address all those challenges”, he added.

Kakar said the operationlisation of Loss and Damage Fund by announcement of $30 billion by the UAE was a start in the right direction. Initially, he said the funding should be utilised through multi-lateral organisation like the World Bank to swiftly start the implementation process.

Talking about the Israeli atrocities, the prime minister said Pakistan along with Saudi Arabia and other countries has been on the forefront on the platform of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) demanding immediate stopping of senseless violence and aggression against the Palestinians and creation of humanitarian corridor.

Sustainable peace was only possible through a two state solution of the Palestine issue according to the pre-1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital, he said.

Caretaker PM Kakar said Pakistan is cognizant of its obligations to the refugees whom the country hosted for last 50 years. “However, it is our national duty to rationalise and regulate the movement of more than a million undocumented and illegal aliens.”

Regarding Kashmir issue, the interim prime minister said it has remined unresolved for the last seven decades.

“It [Kashmir] is an integral part of Pakistan and it needs to be resolved according to the UNSC resolutions,” Kakar said, adding that Pakistan desired peace and resolution of the Kashmir issue. “However, these feelings must be reciprocated by the Indian authorities.”