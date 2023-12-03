BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top development banks at COP28 vow to up climate game, quiet on fossil fuels

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2023 01:42pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

DUBAI: Ten of the world’s top development banks pledged to step up their climate efforts at the COP28 summit, yet failed to say anything about halting financing for fossil fuel projects, a document seen by Reuters showed.

In a statement to be announced at the event in Dubai, the group, including the World Bank and regional peers, said the window of opportunity to secure a liveable planet was “rapidly closing”.

Calls to overhaul the way the banks are run in response to the climate crisis have picked up amid record extreme weather events, and while the group disbursed a record $61 billion in finance in 2022, it remains just a fraction of what is needed.

With global emissions rising and despite United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres telling world leaders on Friday that ending fossil fuel use was the only way to save the planet, the statement made no direct mention of the issue.

To date, the European Investment Bank is the only one of the signatories to sign the so-called ‘Glasgow Declaration’ and committed to stop lending to fossil fuel projects, with burning of the energy sources responsible for the bulk of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

Going forward, the banks said they plan to agree a common approach to tracking and reporting climate impact, and would scale up the use of analytics to help countries identify priorities and investment opportunities.

A new, joint Long-term Strategies Program, hosted by the World Bank, would coordinate support to help countries and sub-national entities develop plans around issues including decarbonisation and climate resilience.

The group also pledged to help countries set up platforms to encourage a “collectively reinforcing combination” of support including around policy reform, finance and technical assistance. To attract more private capital, the group said it would look at activities including removing “distorting” subsidies and developing pipelines of green projects.

US pledges $3 billion to green climate fund at COP28

The banks planned to scale up finance to help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, including through boosting support for disaster risk management, disaster preparedness and capacity building.

They also planned to “strengthen collaboration” across nature, water, health and gender “Reflecting the urgency and scale of the issues to be addressed, we are boosting our joint action on climate and development, strengthening our collaboration to scale up finance and enhance results measurement, strengthen country-level collaboration, and increase co-financing and private sector engagement,” the statement said.

World Bank Antonio Guterres MENA COP28 COP28 summit COP28 in DUBAI

Comments

1000 characters

Top development banks at COP28 vow to up climate game, quiet on fossil fuels

Israel's goal to destroy Hamas risks decade of war: Macron

Honour climate financing, PM asks developed world

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

David Warner included in settled Australia squad for first Pakistan Test

India's ruling BJP leads in 3 of 4 state poll results

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Trump calls on supporters to 'guard the vote' in Democratic-run US cities

Read more stories