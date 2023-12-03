‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

ISLAMABAD: Senate Secretariat has withdrawn a letter written by Senator Saif Ullah Abro as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, prior to his ouster through no confidence motion.

Senate Abro, in his letter of November 13, 2023 had challenged withdrawal of minutes of Senate Standing Committee about ACSRBunting Conductors procurement for LoT-II in an ADB project.

On November 30, 2023, Senate Secretariat, in a letter stated that the letter issued on November 13, 2023 is withdrawn whereas letter of November 7, 2023 stands filed in which Secretary Committee Bushra Rafique, wrote: “I am directed to state that in a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Power held on October 17, 2023, the Committee unanimously decided and directed Power Division and NESPAK to re-evaluate the tender process of ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor and submit the re-evaluation report within two weeks time, stands withdrawn.”

Senator Abro, who was reportedly removed for questioning the officials for indulging in alleged suspicious contracts, in his letter wrote that the letter has been written in his absence and without his approval as Chairman of the Committee.

He totally disagreed and disowned the contents of letter written by Secretary of Committee, mentioning withdrawal of directions/ recommendations of Committee meeting held on October 17, 2023. He observed that the letter’s content were null and void and devoid of any legal authority. Moreover, this is an act of misconduct and violation of rules, regulations and SOPs pertaining to the proceedings of the Standing Committee.

The sources said that Power Division, its attached departments, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Senate top brass had reservations about the ousted Chairman Senate Standing Committee.

The tone of Senator Abro was also brought to the notice of Chairman Senate, who is authorised to alter composition of Standing Committees. Ultimately, the Committee, in its previous meeting unanimously removed Senate Abro from the Chairmanship of Committee through a no confidence motion.

Talking to Business Recorder, Senate Abro challenged the withdrawal of his letter as Chairman Senate Standing Committee, saying “this is my letter, how they can withdraw my letter”.

The next meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Power, to be presided over by Senate Azam Nazir Tarar, will be held soon which is likely to amend some previous decisions of the Committee made during the tenure of Senator Abro as Chair.

