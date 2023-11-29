Abro removed from Senate panel on power

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, Saifullah Abro, who was consistently challenging different organisations of Power Division for “suspicious” contracts in donor-funded projects, has been removed, unceremoniously.

On November 27, 2033, a brawl was witnessed between the sacked Chairman Standing Committee and the top taxpayer in the Senate Senator Baramand Tangi from PPPP during a Committee meeting on 765-kV double circuit Dasu transmission line being funded by the World Bank and the award of the contract of bunting conductors to a local firm.

After a verbal sparring, Senator Tangi walked out of the meeting in protest and reportedly approached Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani briefing him on the incident. Other fellow Senators were silent with regards to the incident.

On October 2, 2023, Business Recorder ran a story about changes in composition of Senate Committee on Power meant to remove Chairman Senator Abro through a no-confidence move, as power sector entities specially NTDC and Discos were angered at being routinely grilled for their poor performance and alleged corruption.

However, later on, Senate Secretariat issued a notice which stated that Chairman Senate of Pakistan decided that a meeting of the Senate Committee on Power will be held on November 28, 2023 at 11.a.m in Committee Room No-1, Parliament House for voting on a no-confidence motion filed against its Chairperson.

