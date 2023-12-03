ATC denies police further remand of underage diver

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday denied further physical remand of a teenage suspect to police and sent him to jail in a road accident case that claimed the lives of six members of a family.

The police presented the suspect, Afnan Shafqat, before the court on the expiry of his previous four-day physical remand.

The investigating officer (IO) asked the court to extend the remand of the suspect for 14 days to complete the investigation. He also told the court that several tests of the suspect including bone ossification for determining the age had been conducted but results were still awaited.

Complainant Rafaqat Ali and the suspect’s father Shafqat Ali were also present in the court. Meanwhile, another court sent six suspects to jail for their identification parade in a case of firing at a college bus injuring two girls. The investigating officer stated that six suspects had been arrested while prime suspect Umar was still at large.

