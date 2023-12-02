BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NZ’s Southee refuses to blame World Cup fatigue for Bangladesh Test loss

AFP Published December 2, 2023 Updated December 2, 2023 01:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYLHET: New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee refused to blame fatigue from a gruelling ODI World Cup campaign in India for his side’s defeat in the first Test of a two-match series against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Saturday.

New Zealand retained several players from the World Cup for the tour, but they failed to reproduce their sparkle from the earlier tournament, slumping to 181 all out in their second innings to fall to a 150-run loss. The Kiwis lost to hosts India in the semi-final of the World Cup, which ended on November 19.

Saturday’s defeat was only New Zealand’s second in Tests against Bangladesh, with the first coming at home in January 2022.

“We had a little bit of a break after the World Cup. But I think as players, you know that it’s a busy schedule,” said Southee after the defeat in Sylhet.

“You know what’s in front of you. You’re trying to freshen up as well as you can. The guys were in good spirits before this.

“It’s been a long time on the road for some but that’s part and parcel of being an international cricketer.”

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in opening test

New Zealand have played 55 matches across all formats this year, mostly away, with the side last playing a home series against Sri Lanka in March and April.

This series in Bangladesh marks the beginning of a new cycle of the World Test Championship, but Southee preferred to focus on the present.

“Nothing changes for us. You worry about what’s in front of you, and what’s in front of us is a Test match in Dhaka,” he said, referring to the upcoming second Test.

“Our next challenge is to try and be better than what we’ve been here… as players, we look back on this and we’ll keep looking at ways to move forward.”

He defended his side’s team selection, which saw Kyle Jamieson preferred ahead of Neil Wagner, with Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel forming the spin attack.

“You look at the conditions, and you look at the squad you’ve got, and you pick your best 11,” he said.

“You look at the bowling group and KJ (Jamieson) has been a phenomenal performer for us, Ish Sodhi was the man of the series in the last series that he played, and AJ (Patel) has been a great bowler for us,” he said.

He also praised the Bangladesh team for their performance instead of blaming the wicket.

“I think the Bangladesh bowlers bowled well, and (were) very accurate,” he said.

“We were probably a little bit off in terms of our ability to build pressure for long periods of time.”

The second Test of the series will be held in Dhaka between December 6 and 10.

-AFP

Tim Southee New Zealand vs Bangladesh test

Comments

1000 characters

NZ’s Southee refuses to blame World Cup fatigue for Bangladesh Test loss

Gohar Ali Khan elected unopposed as new PTI chairman

Caretaker PM urges developed world to rectify shortfalls in Paris Agreement commitments

Solar panel, allied equipment manufacturing: Govt decides to identify, plug policy gaps

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Army prepared to defend territorial integrity of Pakistan: COAS

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

Read more stories