BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in opening test

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2023 10:25am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in the opening Test in Sylhet to grab a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series on Saturday.

Chasing 332 for victory, New Zealand were all out for 181 on the morning session of the final day of the spinner-dominated contest.

Daryl Mitchell scored 58, but it was overall a slipshod batting display by New Zealand, who posted 317 in the first innings.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was pick of the Bangladesh bowlers claiming 6-75.

The final Test begins in Mirpur on Wednesday.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh test

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in opening test

Solar panel, allied equipment manufacturing: Govt decides to identify, plug policy gaps

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

Transport for visiting ministers: Embassy in UAE seeks more funds

Federal govt employees: Guidelines issued for grant of compensatory allowance

Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: PC Board approves appointment of FA

Read more stories