Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in opening test

DHAKA: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in the opening Test in Sylhet to grab a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series on Saturday.

Chasing 332 for victory, New Zealand were all out for 181 on the morning session of the final day of the spinner-dominated contest.

Daryl Mitchell scored 58, but it was overall a slipshod batting display by New Zealand, who posted 317 in the first innings.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was pick of the Bangladesh bowlers claiming 6-75.

The final Test begins in Mirpur on Wednesday.