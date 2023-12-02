BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-02

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Wasim Iqbal Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: As the maximum petroleum levy (PL) on petrol can not exceed Rs 60 per litre without parliamentary approval, the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) was allowed a downward rupee exchange rate adjustment of Rs 3.21 per litre with effect from December 1-15, 2023.

The rupee was allowed to depreciate by Rs 10.96per dollar for PSO on November 16, 2023 and was raised by Rs 3.21 per litre for the first half of December.

On November 16, 2023, Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) expressed serious concern at the calculation of the exchange rate for petroleum imports. In a letter to the secretary Ministry of Energy Petroleum Division, the association requested the government for a comprehensive review of the existing formula for calculating the exchange rate to save the private sector from substantial losses.

HSD, petrol: Ogra accepts claim of PSO exchange rate adjustment

The association refused to accept PSOs exchange rate to determine domestic prices of petroleum products. The interim government kept petrol prices unchanged for the first half of December despite Rs 10.70 per litre reduction in average Platts (a price benchmark service for the oil industry) with incidentals and duty to Rs 198.67 on December 1, 2023 from Rs 209.38 per litre on November 16, 2023.

The Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM) on petrol has been cut by Rs 3.47 per litre to Rs 2.95 per litre for prices effective 1st December against Rs 6.42 litre on 16 November and the amount adjusted in ex-refinery price through a raise from Rs 198.41 to Rs 201.88 per litre.

On June 12, 2023, Ministry of Finance’s proposal to transfer the power of fixing the PL from parliament to the Cabinet was rejected by Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

However, at the end of its tenure, the PDM coalition government extended the services contract of Member (Oil) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for four years instead of hiring the services via competition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA PSO Exchange rate Exchange rates petroleum levy IFEM

Comments

1000 characters

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

SC asks govt to auction off two ‘costly’ vehicles

Transport for visiting ministers: Embassy in UAE seeks more funds

Federal govt employees: Guidelines issued for grant of compensatory allowance

Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: PC Board approves appointment of FA

Read more stories