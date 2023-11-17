HSD, petrol: Ogra accepts claim of PSO exchange rate adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) accepted the claim of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) exchange rate adjustment of Rs 10.96 per litre on high-speed diesel (HSD) and Rs 2.12 per litre on petrol which has been adjusted in petroleum products price review for November 16-30.

The exchange rate adjustment of PSO was 63 paisa on petrol and Rs 5.94 per litre on HSD in review for November 1-15. An increase of Rs 5.03 per litre on HSD and Rs 2.85 per litre increase was claimed for second half of November.

On November 6, 2023, the OCAC (Oil Companies’ Advisory Council) wrote a letter to the secretary petroleum and Ogra chairman demanded exchange losses to be compensated based on the actual exchange losses, not on the existing formula, which is based on the exchange losses and gains of PSO. The PSO exchange rate is benchmarked under the existing pricing formula.

In price build for November 16, cost of PSO supply (average of Platts with incidentals and duty) has witnessed an increase by Rs 4.28 per litre from Rs 205.10 to Rs 209.38 on petrol but reduced by Rs 9.42 per litre on HSD from Rs 226.46 to Rs 217.04 per litre as compare with first review November 1-15.

The ex-refinery price of petrol has been reduced by 75 paisa from Rs 199.16 to Rs 198.41 per litre. On HSD, the ex-refinery price has reduced by Rs 6.57 per litre from Rs 225.82 to Rs 219.26 per litre. The IFEM has reduced by 5 paisa on HSD from 60 paisa to 55 paisa, whereas, extra margin increased by 14 paisa. The IFEM margin on petrol has been decreased by Rs 1.29 per litre.

