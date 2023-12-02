SPI down 0.23pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: A decline of 0.23 percent has been recorded in the weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ending 30th November 2023 on the back of a decline in the prices of some kitchen commodities.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), which uploaded the SPI data on its website, Friday, noted that the major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (17.64 per cent), potatoes (5.11 per cent), chicken (3.58 per cent), sugar (2.01 per cent), tea Lipton (1.29 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.87 per cent), wheat flour (0.39 per cent), LPG (0.16 per cent), and moong (0.14 per cent). On the other hand, major increase was noted in the prices of onions (18.25 per cent), banana (2.84 per cent), garlic (2.35 per cent), pulse gram (1.09 per cent), masoor (0.72 per cent), rice Irri-6/9 (0.44 per cent), eggs (0.43 per cent), and mustard oil (0.40 per cent) while the price of firewood increased by 0.2 per cent.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 41.05 per cent, gas charges for Q1 (1108.59 per cent), cigarettes (94.20 per cent), wheat flour (87.27 per cent), chilies powder (81.74 per cent), rice basmati broken (75.79 per cent), garlic (73.65 per cent), rice Irri-6/9 (61.00 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), gents sandal (53.37 per cent), Gur (50.79 per cent), tea Lipton (48.47 per cent), and maash (44.49 per cent) while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (23.12 per cent), onions (22.36 per cent), mustard Oil (4.09 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (3.12 per cent), and vegetable ghee 2.5kg (1.19 per cent).

Year-on-year basis during the current week ended on 30-11-2023 over week ended in last year (01.12.2022) showing a (41.05 per cent) change. The major increase in (percentage) in food items was recorded with wheat flour (87.27 per cent) rice IRRI-6/9 (61 per cent), chilies powder (81.74 per cent), gur (50.79 per cent), rice basmati broken (75.79 per cent), tea Lipton (48.47 per cent), garlic (73.65 per cent), and maash (44.49 per cent).

While increase in non-food items was recorded during the current week over corresponding year week – (30.11.2023 over (01.12.2022) – gas charges for Q1 (1108.59 per cent), cigarettes (94.20 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), gents sandal (53.37 per cent), while decreased in food Items was recorded tomatoes (23.12 per cent), vegetable Ghee 1 kg (3.12 per cent), onions (22.36 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (1.19 per cent) and mustard oil (4.09 per cent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 308.20 points against 308.90 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

According to the PBS during the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49 per cent) items increased, 14 (27.45 per cent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 per cent) items remained stable. The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 declined by 0.23 per cent, 0.26 per cent, 0.25 per cent, 0.24 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023