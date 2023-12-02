At least seven killed in attack on clerics in Herat

HERAT, (Afghanistan): At least seven people were killed Friday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a rickshaw carrying two Shia clerics in western Afghanistan, an official and residents said.

The official from Herat’s intelligence department told AFP the attack happened in the Kora Milli area of the city, adding seven people were killed and one wounded.

Locals said four women were among the dead and that both clerics were killed.

“They were returning home in a three-wheeler... when they were targeted by unknown gunmen with gunfire,” one resident told AFP.