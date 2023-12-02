BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says Polish trucker protest on border ‘catastrophic’

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2023 12:01am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Ukraine on Friday said that the fallout from a weeks-long protest by Polish truckers on their countries’ shared border was “catastrophic”, as Slovak hauliers also began blockading crossings with their war-torn neighbour.

Polish truckers have been blocking major crossings for cargo vehicles with Ukraine since early November, demanding the reintroduction of entry permits for their Ukrainian competitors.

“Blocking traffic on the border between Poland and Ukraine: the situation is catastrophic!” Kyiv’s rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a statement.

“Ukrainian drivers are in such a dire situation that they plan to go on hunger strike if the situation does not improve!”

Huge queues have formed on both sides of the border, with many drivers stuck in their vehicles for days in cold temperatures and with little food.

Kyiv on Friday said that some 2,100 trucks trying to enter Ukraine were blocked on the Polish side.

Poland to step up checks of exiting Ukrainian trucks

Lubinets said he had contacted his Polish counterpart Marcin Wiacek but has not yet received a response.

He also said that Kyiv has started to prepare for “the evacuation of drivers from blocked checkpoints on the territory of Poland”, without giving details of what that would look like.

He said Ukraine had also started preparing to supply drivers with food, water, medicine and fuel.

At least two rounds of talks between Kyiv and Warsaw, as well as the EU, have failed to end the protest.

“No one has agreed to anything. Please consider this as the official position,” Rafal Mekler, a co-leader of the protest, said on social media.

Mekler is also a politician with the far-right Konfederacja party in the Lublin region which borders Ukraine.

Warsaw said this week it would conduct “stepped-up checks” on Ukrainian trucks on roads leading to the border in an effort to placate the protesting hauliers.

The truckers say they have faced unfair competition since the EU permits were scrapped after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Truckers urge EU to end Ukraine access deal

Poland has taken in over a million Ukrainian refugees since the outbreak of war with Russia.

But relations with Ukraine took a sour turn during Poland’s parliamentary election this autumn, when the ruling party increased nationalist rhetoric and became embroiled in spats with Kyiv.

Slovak truckers join protest

As the situation on the Polish border worsened, Slovak truckers mirrored their northern neighbours and also began blockading crossings with Ukraine.

Members of Slovakia’s truckers union UNAS were allowing only four trucks per hour to enter Ukraine at the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint.

“We will stay here until steps are taken to limit competition from Ukrainian hauliers,” Rastislav Curma, deputy president of UNAS, told AFP.

“We want to support our Polish colleagues,” Curma added.

Polish and Slovak road carriers say the scrapping of the permits led to undercutting by Ukrainian competitors, which has taken a serious toll on their earnings.

The Ukrainian border agency on Friday warned of disruptions in cargo traffic at the Vysne Nemecke crossing, but assured that “traffic will not be blocked when entering Slovakia.”

“The movement of cars and buses will also not be restricted,” it said on social media.

The Slovak protest came after the new government in Bratislava earlier this month blocked a military aid package to Ukraine.

Ukraine Polish truckers Poland and Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says Polish trucker protest on border ‘catastrophic’

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 34% to $9.38bn in 5MFY24

KSE-100 conquers 61,000 after single-day gain of 1,160 points

COP28: UAE president announces $30bn fund to bridge climate finance gap

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

Al Qadir Trust case: NAB files reference against Imran, wife

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

PCB includes Salman Butt in selection panel, decision draws criticism

ECP refutes Babar Awan’s statement about KP’s seats being reduced

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Read more stories