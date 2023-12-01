Gold price per tola down Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Friday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs220,500 per tola after shedding Rs500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,043 after a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs221,000.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,060 per ounce, after a decline of $4 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.