BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rates remain unchanged in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:15pm

Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday, despite a slight increase in the international rate. The yellow metal held steady at Rs221,000 per tola in the country, while the international rate witnessed an increase of $2 per ounce.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,472, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs2,600 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,064 per ounce, after an increase of $2, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rates remain unchanged in Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registered 3rd successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Blinken says truce between Israel-Hamas is producing results

Will launch ‘youth card’ if we win elections: PPP’s Bilawal

KSE-100 stays flat amid profit-taking

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Oil prices edge higher as OPEC+ meets to discuss supply cuts

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

COP28: everything you need to know as climate change conference kicks off in Dubai

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Read more stories