BAFL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
BIPL 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.15%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.25%)
FABL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.67%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 110.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
MLCF 40.89 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.97%)
OGDC 109.22 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.13%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 110.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.99%)
PPL 92.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 63.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.82%)
TRG 83.11 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,236 Increased By 55.4 (0.9%)
BR30 21,703 Increased By 163.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 61,074 Increased By 542.6 (0.9%)
KSE30 20,372 Increased By 183.6 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia invites China’s Xi to visit, ramps up tourism target

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 11:54am

BEIJING: Malaysia has invited China’s President Xi Jingping to visit, its ambassador to Beijing said on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country also seeks to boost the number of Chinese tourists to five million a year to fuel economic growth.

China and Malaysia will mark the 50th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relations next year, and Malaysia recently announced tourists from China would be able to travel visa free for 30 days, a move mirroring Thailand.

Government data showed Malaysia welcomed 498,540 Chinese tourists in the six months to June this year, a figure almost a third of pre-pandemic levels. In comparison, Thailand said it expected 3.4-3.5 million visitors from China this year.

“We see that we have a big capacity to receive tourists,” Ambassador Norman Muhamad said at an event at the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, adding that the goal is not “far-fetched” even if it may take more than a couple of years to achieve.

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

“Since we are seeking more investment from China, this visa-free travel to Malaysia will also help Chinese investors to come to Malaysia to find opportunities,” he added.

Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to meet the government’s target of 4% this year, driven in part by stronger tourism.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also invited China’s President Xi Jinping to visit the country, Norman said. “We are hoping that President Xi will consent to visiting Malaysia,” he added.

Earlier this week, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi was seen holding hands with his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir in New York, photos released by the Chinese foreign ministry show.

Xi Jingping

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia invites China’s Xi to visit, ramps up tourism target

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Oil prices set for sixth straight weekly fall as OPEC+ cuts underwhelm

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories