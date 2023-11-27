BAFL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.97%)
BIPL 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-5.28%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.83%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FABL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FCCL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PAEL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.49%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.71%)
PRL 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
SSGC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
TPLP 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
TRG 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.02%)
UNITY 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,108 Increased By 80.8 (1.34%)
BR30 21,231 Increased By 320.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 59,771 Increased By 684.3 (1.16%)
KSE30 19,873 Increased By 236.1 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 11:48am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will grant visa-free entry to citizens of China and India for stays of up to 30 days starting on Dec. 1, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar made the announcement late on Sunday during a speech at his People’s Justice Party congress and did not say for how long the visa exemption would be applicable.

China and India are Malaysia’s fourth and fifth-largest source markets respectively.

According to government data, Malaysia recorded 9.16 million tourist arrivals between January and June this year, with 498,540 from China and 283,885 from India.

That compared to 1.5 million arrivals from China and 354,486 from India in the same period of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries to boost tourism

The move follows similar measures implemented by neighbouring Thailand to boost its vital tourism sector and stimulate its sluggish economy, with Chinese and Indian nationals among those exempted this year.

Currently, Chinese and Indian nationals must apply for visas to enter Malaysia.

India Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Indian nationals People’s Justice Party congress

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

TAPI project gets special concessions

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Read more stories